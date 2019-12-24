UAE Mission to IRENA launches impassioned #Act4Impact Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The UAE Mission to the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, today launched its #Act4Impact campaign, a multi-channel platform that calls on country representatives to the IRENA Assembly, as well as the general public, to accelerate the shift towards a world supported by renewable energy sources.

Officially launched today, the campaign coincides with Abu Dhabi gearing-up to host the 10th session of the IRENA Assembly, from 10th to 12th January during Abu Dhabi Sustainability week. The #Act4Impact digital campaign will provide members of the public and IRENA representatives a platform and a hashtag to share their country’s achievements and the dreams for a sustainable future powered by renewable energy sources.

IRENA’s decision to hold its annual Assembly in the UAE’s capital is a testament to the pioneering work the UAE has driven to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions globally. Indeed, the UAE has become a role model for responsible countries seeking to drive sustainable development. The nation is in the midst of implementing and supporting multiple renewable energy projects at home and abroad, and its Energy Strategy 2050 aims to achieve a balance between energy production and consumption, as well as increasing the share of clean energy in the total energy mix to 50 percent by 2050.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA, said, "It is encouraging to see renewable energy use on the rise around the world. Thanks to the forward-thinking leadership of the UAE, we have become an example to all other responsible countries who want to make a shift towards self-replenishing energy technologies. But there is still much to be done.

"Our campaign underlines how crucial it is that we act together, as a global community, to accelerate the transition towards a cleaner energy mix. With only 10 percent of the world’s energy consumption coming from renewable sources, it’s time we improved that number, and quickly. If we do not, future generations will not thank us."

The 10th session of the IRENA Assembly runs from 10th until 12th January as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which acts as a global platform for accelerating the world's sustainable development, and which runs from 11th until 18th January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre.