UAE Mission to UN in Geneva joins Muslim World League, UN University for Peace launch book promoting peace, dialogue among nations

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2020) In the context of the UN 100 Years of Multilateralism, 75 Years of the United Nations inception and 40 Years of the UPEACE establishment, on 22 November 2020 the Muslim World League and the UN University for Peace launched the research "Promoting peace, human rights and dialogue among civilizations" (539 pages) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The launching was open by the moderator David Fernández Puyana, Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the University for Peace to the UN Geneva and UNESCO Paris, who said on behalf of Prof. Francisco Rojas, Rector of UPEACE in Costa Rica, that the University for Peace, together with the Muslim World League, promotes this book, which highlights the actions of the United Nations, its Agencies, Programmes and Funds, in the fulfilment of the great principles that guide their multilateral action. Rector added that he is pleased with the excellence of the authors who contributed to this book, as well as the distinguished political and diplomatic personalities who collaborated on it.

Francisco Chacón, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan indicated that they wanted to commend and warmly congratulate the Muslim World League and the University for Peace for this inspiration work that bridges us together, and promotes a culture of peace, which is a cornerstone of the Costa Rican Foreign Policy.

Lubna Qassim, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations, indicated that it is an honour and a privilege to have contributed to an unprecedented initiative on Peace and Human Rights. She shared UAE’s exemplary model of tolerance and inclusion. Through a video-recorded message, she also stressed that it is critical time in the history of mankind to embrace our differences and she hoped that through this book we engage in inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogues for peace and prosperity for all.

Afterwards, Alvaro Iranzo Gutiérrez, Ambassador of Spain to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressed that Spain has also tried to play a role in international efforts aimed at providing structure to the dialogue between societies and religions. He added that the splendid work of research coordinated by the UN University of Peace and the Muslim World League deserves full support and dedicated consideration. It thoroughly provides the intellectual backing that is so necessary to rise above perceptions of the past that thrive on the divides.

On his turn, Larbi Djacta, Chair of the International Civil Service Commission and Under-Secretary General of the United Nations underlined in a video-recorded message that international civil servants have a special calling: to serve the ideals of peace, respect for fundamental rights, economic and social progress, and international cooperation.

He added that UNESCO is the lead agency in the United Nations system to promote the interreligious and intercultural dialogue within the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures. He wished that the culture of peace and tolerance inspire their daily work within the United Nations system.

During the presentation, Archbishop Mr. Ivan Jurkovič, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations, stressed that looking at the current scenario, brotherhood is essential. Today even more through Pope Francis’s most recent Encyclical Letter "Fratelli Tutti", fraternity is not evoked as an abstract and consolatory aspiration, but as an effective and realistic criterion of coexistence. He added that the inevitable consequence of abandoning the civility of encounter is to resort to the incivility of conflict. It is urgent and exciting, that we –Christians, Muslims and all believers- are called to offer our specific contribution.

Patrick Simonnet, Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf outlined that the EU remains one of the largest contributors to the UN and will continue working side by side with UN diplomats, funds, agencies and programmes to always push solutions through dialogue and negotiation. The EU considers that the world needs to be governed by agreed rules and norms such as those embodies by the UN and that global challenges call for multilateral approaches, now more than ever.

The event was closed by Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League. He stressed that Mr. Mohamed Levrak, Special Adviser for Al-Issa and Deputy Representative of the Muslim World League in Geneva had contributed to the coordination of the book on behalf of the WML.

The book was possible thanks to the contribution from the UNESCO Chairs on peace of the Abat Oliba CEU University and Banaras Hindu University, Haceppette University, Caritas in Veritate Foundation, Paz sin Fronteras, Sovereign Order of Malta, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, World Jewish Congress, the Permanent Delegations of the United Arab Emirates and Holy See to the United Office in Geneva, Embassy of Spain in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, and Vice-presidency of the European Commission/High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.