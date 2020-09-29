UrduPoint.com
UAE Mobile Clinics Continue Providing Free Medical Care In Remote Areas Of Hadramaut

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical care in remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) The mobile medical clinics dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, are continuing to provide services to residents of remote villages in Hadramaut, under the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of those living in remote areas of Yemen without access to hospitals or health centres.

The ERC’s medical team conducted several field visits in remote villages, in response to their humanitarian calls. The health centre in Zaghfa, Ash Shihr District, was visited by 150 residents who benefitted from its free medical and diagnostic services. They also received free medicines for communicable diseases, such as fever, cough and influenza, as well as for various injuries and burns.

From July to September 2020, the mobile clinic received 2,681 patients from remote areas of Hadramaut, who were checked, treated and given health advice on educational brochures.

The ERC’s mobile clinic project, under the supervisions of doctors Alaa Nafea and Alaa Al Tamami, aims to identify and diagnose medical cases, detecting cases of malnutrition and various diseases and treating them free of charge.

The beneficiaries lauded the efforts of the ERC to deliver medical services in remote areas.

