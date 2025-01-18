UAE model for global giving, says US orthopedic surgeon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIAMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Dr. Dror Paley, MD, FRCSC, Founder of the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in the United States, commended the United Arab Emirates as a global model for its philanthropic spirit and commitment to humanitarian values.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Paley praised the UAE government for its unwavering dedication to ensuring comprehensive medical treatment for its citizens abroad regardless of the financial implications.

These remarks were made during a visit by a delegation from the Higher Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, led by Mohamed Hilal Al Kaabi, to the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute. Founded in 2009, the Institute is renowned worldwide as a leading centre for advanced orthopedic and spine care.

The Institute has successfully treated patients from the UAE and over 110 other countries, while continuously advancing research and developing innovative treatments in the field of orthopedics.

During the visit, the Higher Committee of the Zayed Charity Run presented gifts to both Emirati and international patients, expressing words of encouragement to them and their families. The Committee extended its sincere gratitude to Dr. Paley and his medical team for their tireless dedication to alleviating the suffering of patients globally and empowering them to live full and productive lives.