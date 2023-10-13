UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced the launch of its Visits Service, as well as a comprehensive suite of Invitations and Communications Services catering to UAE’s missions abroad, government and local entities and foreign missions accredited to the UAE, in keeping with the UAE Strategy for Government Services 2021-2025.

The Visits Service simplifies the process for visitors and delegates traveling to the UAE by facilitating necessary arrangements, ensuring a seamless and hospitable experience. It enables users to navigate the process of obtaining travel permits, arranging accommodation, transportation, and managing other logistics with unprecedented ease.

As for the Invitations and Communications Services, they aim to provide high-quality, timely, and efficient communication between the MoFA, UAE Embassies abroad, foreign diplomatic missions, international organizations, and government entities. The services include diplomatic notes, official invitations, telegrams and letters, and more, all conducted through a secure, online platform to promote transparency and efficiency.

"These new services reflect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to provide exceptional, comprehensive services that cater to the evolving needs of our stakeholders," said Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “These platforms will greatly enhance the experience of visitors to the UAE, emphasising the UAE's commitment to innovation, hospitality, and excellence.”

The Ministry has aligned its services with the country’s “We the UAE 2031” vision, and aims to implement the vision of the UAE’s leadership to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 and in line with the Principles of the 50.

UAE missions abroad, government and local entities and foreign missions accredited to the UAE can avail these services through MoFA's official website www.mofa.gov.ae.