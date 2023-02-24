UrduPoint.com

UAE, Mongolia Sign MoU On Defence Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Gürsediin Saikhanbayar, Minister of Defence of Mongolia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for defence cooperation and exchange on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the 7th edition of the Maritime Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023).

The MoU aims to further enhance the existing friendship ties and military cooperation between the two countries.

