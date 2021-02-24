UAE monitoring situation of Boeing 777 with engine PW4000: GCAA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said it is closely working with the US Federal Aviation Administration and monitoring the current situation for any updates on the Boeing 777 aircraft fitted with engine PW4000.

This follows an incident where a United Airlines 777-200 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after suffering engine failure over Denver, US, last Saturday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the GCAA said, "Currently the UAE does not have any UAE registered aircraft operating with PW4000 engines. And, there are no foreign aircraft fitted with the mentioned engine operating to UAE airports and airspace.

"

"In view of the actions taken by both state of design and state of registries are deemed adequate and there are no need of any additional measures to be taken from the UAE at this stage. We are continually monitoring the situation and if there are any further developments and intervention is required it will be taken," it added.

Many airlines around the world have imposed a ban on operating Boeing 777s fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines after the engine incident. There were no reported injuries but debris from the plane’s Pratt & Whitney engine was found under its flight path.