UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Montenegro Agree To Expand Joint Economic Cooperation In Vital Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE, Montenegro agree to expand joint economic cooperation in vital sectors

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) The UAE and Montenegro have agreed to bolster cooperation across areas of trade, investment, agriculture, food security, renewable energy, transport, entrepreneurship, start-ups, and innovative industries during the second meeting of the Joint Economic Committee held in Dubai.

The two sides affirmed their interest in diversifying the base of economic exchange, generating more promising investment and business opportunities, sharing expertise and increasing joint investment.

The two sides discussed the possibility of operating direct flights between the two countries to facilitate the movement of investors, traders and businessmen and boost tourism exchange.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, who co-chaired the meeting with Dragica Sekulic, Montenegro's Economy Minister, said the UAE’s economic plans seek to take Montenegro as a key trading partner in the Balkan region as the UAE will be the main gateway for the Balkan country into the Arab markets.

"Two-way non-oil trade reached US$21 million in the first half of 2019 and $31.2 million by the end of 2018," Al Mansouri said.

"We are looking forward to a new chapter of cooperation with between the UAE and Montenegro, driven by available economic resources and opportunities and constructive partnerships," he added.

"The UAE has been the largest foreign investor in vital sectors in her country in 2017 and 2018 and I hope this momentum continues for years to come," Sekulic said.

She added that her government is currently working on a flexible plan to attract foreign investors and is hoping to attract more Emirati investors.

According to her, there are wide prospects for joint economic cooperation and new partnerships.

On Expo Dubai 2020, her country would use the ideal platform to connect with global investors and promote Montenegro's trade potential, she said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Agriculture UAE Dubai 2017 2018 2019 2020 Market Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Shipyarmook Visitsgolcuk, Turkey

6 minutes ago

Two died after house roof collapses in Nowshera

59 seconds ago

Two suspects held during search operation Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook visits Turkey

1 minute ago

Understanding our literary history imperative for ..

16 seconds ago

Gold prices decreased Rs1000 to Rs 94,500 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.