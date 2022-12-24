UAE, Morocco exchange experience in combating terrorism, arms proliferation

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2022) A delegation from the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN), headed by Rashid Al Mannai, Director of the Targeted Financial Sanctions Department, met with members of the National Committee in charge of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Committee was represented by Hicham Mellati, Director of Criminal Affairs and Pardons at the Moroccan Ministry of Justice and Supervising Chair of the National Committee.

The meeting came as part of efforts to bolster cooperation and exchange experiences in the field of implementing targeted financial sanctions.

During the meeting, which was held in Rabat, they reviewed the experiences of the two sides in the field of applying targeted financial sanctions in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular the effective implementation of measures to immediately freeze funds and property of persons, organisations or entities included on local terrorist lists and the Security Council sanctions list.

They also discussed mechanisms and procedures to ensure optimal implementation of the obligations of persons subject to these measures from the financial sector and designated non-financial professions and businesses.

The two sides then discussed prospects for partnership and capacity building, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in the field of implementing targeted financial sanctions, combating terrorism, and countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their financing in accordance with international best practices.