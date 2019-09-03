UAE, Morocco fostering judicial cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2019 (WAM) - Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, Attorney-General, and Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, discussed in Abu Dhabi, the judicial system in the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.

They also reviewed ways to enhance collaboration between public prosecution departments in the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Al Shamsi was invited by the Moroccan Ambassador on behalf of the General Attorney of the Moroccan King and Chairman of the General Prosecution of Morocco, Mohamed Abdul-Nabawi, to attend the Kingdom's second conference on justice.