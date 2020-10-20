UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Ibrahim Al Abed, one of the most prominent figures in the media of the United Arab Emirates and the wider region for the past forty-five years, died early today at the age of 78.

Since 1975, Al Abed had dedicated himself to documenting the critical period of the UAE’s establishment and conveying its achievements to the world, through his engagement with foreign media, with professionalism and a strongly-held love for the Emirates.

Throughout his professional career in the UAE, he taught an entire generation of Emirati and Arab journalists who became his colleagues and friends, always encouraging Emirati citizens to join the media profession and serve their country in this vital area.

Al Abed was a dedicated advocate of ethical journalism. He once described the profession as one that provides people with numerous opportunities for individual achievements and community development, through disseminating knowledge, discussing important topics, helping to ensure an educated public opinion, while promoting a sense of pride in the nation.

He taught, too, the need for the practitioners of journalism to recognize the responsibilities of their profession in terms of informing the public. He warned of the dangers of 'fake news' long before it became a common phenomenon.

Widely respected for his achievements, he was a rare model of humility. A father, a brother and a friend to everyone in need of advice, he always stressed that success requires people to learn from their mistakes and keep learning.

The late Ibrahim Al Abed joined the UAE's Ministry of Information and Culture in 1975, as head of the department of external relations. In 1977, he established the Emirates news Agency, WAM, managing it until 1989, when he became Adviser to the Ministry. He then returned as WAM's director in 1997, while remaining Adviser, later becoming director general of the National Media Council in 2004. From 2016 until his death he served as Adviser to the NMC's Chairman.

An author of over a dozen books, he also edited for many years the annual yearbook of the Ministry of Information and Culture and of the National Media Council, as well as co-editing several major academic studies of the Emirates.

Al Abed was honoured many times over his professional career. In 2014, he was recognised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who presented him with the "Personality of the Year Award." In 2018, he was honoured by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who gave him the Abu Dhabi Award. He also received numerous other awards, including the "Taryam Omran Taryam Journalism Merit Award 2007" and the "Book Club Award" in Beirut.