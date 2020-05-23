UrduPoint.com
UAE Mourns Victims Of Pakistani Plane Crash

23rd May 2020

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) The UAE extended its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the victims of the plane crash in the Pakistani city of Karachi following a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its solidarity and support for Pakistan in this tragedy, underscoring its profound condolences to the Government of Pakistan and the families of the victims and wishes for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

