UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Tiago Recibo Castigo, Mozambique's Ambassador to the UAE, have reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

During a video call, the two sides reviewed friendship and aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and means to further develop them. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.