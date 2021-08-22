UrduPoint.com

UAE, Mozambique Explore Boosting Maritime Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:15 PM

UAE, Mozambique explore boosting maritime cooperation

MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Khalid Ibrahim Abdul Aziz Shuhail Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, recently met with Augusta de Fátima Charifo Maita, Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters, and Fisheries of Mozambique, where they discussed topics of common concern.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's premises, Al Qahtani highlighted the strong UAE-Mozambique ties and the promising opportunities for cooperation in the maritime field.

The UAE Ambassador welcomed the participation of the Mozambique's Sea, Inland Waters, and Fisheries Ministry in Expo 2020 Dubai, considering that it is an opportunity to showcase Mozambique's products to global markets and attract investments.

Maita, in turn, expressed the ministry's desire to benefit from the UAE's experiences in various fields in which the ministry is interested, especially in the field of fisheries. She also pointed out the ministry's preparations, in coordination with the private sector, to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase Mozambique's potential in marine wealth.

She also invited Al Qahtani to participate in the second session of the "Blue Economy" conference, which will be hosted by Mozambique in November 2021.

