UAE Muay Thai And Kickboxing Federation Enhances Local, International Stature

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) After its launch on 13th May, 2017, by the General Authority for Sports, GAS, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, chaired by Abdullah Saeed Amer Al Neyadi, has enhanced its local, Gulf, Arab and international stature.

The federation has benefitted from the experiences of Muay Thai experts from around the world and adopted many creative initiatives, making it an influential sporting body in the Arab region, Asia and other parts of the world.

Tareq Al Mehairi, Executive Director of the Federation, said that the support of the Sheikhs for sports in the UAE and the federation’s strategic plan contributed to the sporting progress witnessed by the country.

"Some 40 Muay Thai and Kickboxing clubs and centres have officially registered in the federation, are leading the strategy to promote the sport in the UAE. We also have more clubs and centres that are completing their applications and licences. We aim to encourage women to participate in the sport, to form national ladies teams from age groups, in light of recent championships, most notably the UAE Youth Muay Thai Championship and the Zayed Sports Tournament," he said.

Regarding the federation’s plan to spread and develop the sport, Al Mehairi stated, "We have two main goals, which are holding local championships and making the sport a part of physical education in schools. We are happy with the trust of Arab countries in the UAE after they elected Abdullah Al Neyadi as chairman of the Arab Federation during its General Assembly held on 9th March this year. They also elected me as secretary-general of the federation, and agreed that Abu Dhabi will be the federation’s headquarters."

"We held a successful Arab championship in Tunisia last month, and we have established the groundwork for holding the UAE Muay Thai Championships for the youth and adults. The Zayed Sports Tournament and the Dubai Professionals Championship also took place with the participation of the Thai legend of the sport, Saenchai," he said in conclusion.

