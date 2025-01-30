Open Menu

UAE Muay Thai Championship To Kick Off February 14 With 824 Fighters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE Muay Thai Championship is set to launch on Friday, 14th February, at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, bringing together an unprecedented 824 fighters from 61 clubs across the UAE and beyond.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the three-day championship will welcome international teams from Uzbekistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.

A total of 183 coaches will oversee the participating clubs, while 60 referees will officiate the fights.

Fighters aged 8 to 23 will compete across multiple weight categories tailored to their age groups. The weigh-ins and medical check-ups will be held on Wednesday, 12th February, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Ali Khouri, board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response, which underscores the strong engagement from athletes, clubs, and the Muay Thai community both locally and internationally. This championship sets a new benchmark for the sport in the UAE, not just in terms of participation but also in the level of competition we anticipate.”

He added that the tournament is a direct reflection of the vision of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

