Open Menu

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships Kicks Off With 73 Bouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) The first day of the UAE Muay Thai Open Championships for men and women, which is hosted by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation at the Dubai Festival Arena from 14-16 July, had a strong start on day one.

After the weigh-ins and medical checks, the tournament draw established 73 bouts on the opening day, featuring 185 fighters from 35 clubs.

Ali Khouri, a board Member of the Federation, Fahad Al Abdouli, Activities Manager, and Omar Al Nuaimi, Technical Director, attended the opening day of the competition.

The qualifying round matches will continue tomorrow on Saturday with 51 fights, while the tournament will conclude on Sunday with 20 fights in the final round.

The championship is a key part of the plans to support and advance the sport, said Tarek Mohammed Al Muhairi, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Executive Director of the Federation of Asian Muay Thai Associations (FAMA), and Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

The event offers more activities and competitions to help fighters and promising talents improve their skills, he added.

The championship follows the federation’s agenda and the guidance of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of FAMA and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai July Women Sunday Event From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

7 minutes ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

38 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

1 hour ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

2 hours ago
Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

4 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

4 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East