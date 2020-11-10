UAE, Myanmar establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar have signed a Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, signed the Joint Communique on behalf of the UAE, while Kyaw Moe Tun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, signed on behalf of his country.

The Joint Communique affirms the common interest of both countries to promote mutual understanding and strengthen friendship and cooperation in the political, economic, and social spheres.

Ambassador Nusseibeh noted that the UAE looks forward to developing relations with Myanmar based on shared interests and priorities. She also expressed the UAE’s keenness to collaborate with Myanmar, including through ASEAN, to unlock future partnerships in serving the aspirations of the region’s countries and peoples.

Following the signing, both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and explored opportunities for cooperation at the UN. They discussed the situation of the Rohingya and the need for opening channels of communication an issue that is a matter of priority for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which the UAE currently chairs.

Ambassador Tun thanked the UAE for the five metric tonnes of medical aid that the UAE sent to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked the UAE for its assistance and cooperation during the Republic of the Union of Myanmar’s general elections process, including by ensuring that their citizens residing in the UAE were able to cast their ballots.