UAE NADA: A Successful Journey In Advancing Sports Integrity Locally, Globally
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The UAE National Anti-Doping Agency (UAE NADA) continues to make significant strides in promoting integrity in sports through a comprehensive framework that integrates monitoring, education, and international cooperation. By leveraging advanced technologies to detect violations, the agency reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional leader in anti-doping efforts.
Established in 2009 by government decree to ensure the country’s compliance with international anti-doping standards, in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the agency has since built a robust regulatory and technical infrastructure focused on oversight, prevention, and the promotion of fair play.
The agency’s programmes cover most local and international sporting events held within the UAE. Specialised teams are responsible for collecting and analysing samples at certified laboratories. The agency has also expanded its reach to include youth athletes and amateur clubs — a proactive step toward nurturing a new generation of clean and conscious athletes.
On the awareness front, the agency conducts annual workshops and seminars across sports clubs, federations, and educational institutions.
These sessions target athletes, coaches, and medical staff, addressing banned substances, athletes' rights and responsibilities, and testing procedures — all regularly updated in line with international regulations.
In line with the country’s digital transformation, UAE NADA has adopted smart systems powered by artificial intelligence to analyse data and monitor patterns. It has also launched a unified digital platform for test documentation and communication with sports federations — making the UAE one of the first countries in the region to implement such a comprehensive digital model.
The agency also strengthens its efforts through collaborations with key national and international institutions, including the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Health and Prevention, the UAE National Olympic Committee, and various national sports federations. These partnerships aim to expand regulatory oversight, share expertise, and ensure coordinated roles.
Moreover, the agency is committed to training a new generation of specialists through accredited programmes that have qualified national professionals to serve as international inspectors and monitors — bolstering the UAE’s presence on the global stage.
Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, President of UAE NADA, said that the agency places sports integrity at the forefront of its priorities and is committed to applying the highest international standards to ensure a clean and fair sporting environment in the UAE.
She explained that the agency implements a comprehensive strategy based on education and awareness, in addition to strict monitoring. The strategy also includes the development of national talent through ongoing training programmes and specialised workshops for doping control officers, ensuring alignment with the latest global developments in the field.
Abdullah Ahmed Al-Shehhi, NADA Secretary-General, emphasised that the agency is steadily advancing the development of its operational programmes to keep pace with the latest scientific and technological advancements. He noted that the agency relies on a sophisticated digital infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence technologies, enhancing the efficiency of its monitoring system in line with global WADA standards.
