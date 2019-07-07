UAE named partner country of Moscow Global Forum

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The UAE has been named as the partner country of Moscow Global Forum ‘City for Education’ set to take place in conjunction with Aqdar World Summit from the 29th August until 1st September 2019 in Russia.

The organising committee of Aqdar World Summit announced the agenda of the summit themed ‘Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned’, at a press conference in Moscow.

The press conference was headed by Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Oleg Shutenko, Deputy Head of the Department of External Economic and International Relations of Moscow; Pavel Kuzmin, Programme Director of the Forum, Director of the Moscow Centre for Quality Education; Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, Advisor to Minister of Interior - Chairman of Organising Committee, Aqdar World Summit; and Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding and Executive Chairman of Aqdar World Summit, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, officials and media executives.

During the press conference, the UAE Ambassador highlighted the importance of hosting such international events that ensure the exchange of knowledge and experiences and bolster relations between countries.

And in regards to the Moscow Global Forum and their partnership with Aqdar World Summit, he explained that this comes due to the good relationship between the two countries.

For his part, Kuzmin commented, "We are very happy to host this forum. We are also very pleased to say that our international partnership and presence are growing as we have participated in Aqdar World Summit 2018, Innovation Arabia and BETT Show. And this very fruitful cooperation has led to Aqdar World Summit presence in Moscow with a very large booth.

We do hope that this is only the beginning of the very productive collaboration."

Dr. Al Dabal said, "The 3rd edition of Aqdar World Summit in Moscow falls in line with the vision and objectives of UAE’s national goals that aim to empower individuals and communities and build future generations capable of facing present and future challenges. Through this summit, we aspire to share UAE’s outstanding achievements and successful experiences in the field of sustainable development and human empowerment with Russia and other countries of the world who pursue a common purpose in empowering all the segments of their society and enable their people to meet their individual challenges."

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Madani said, "After the successful completion of two consecutive editions in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, we are immensely delighted to witness ‘Aqdar World Summit’ crossing the shores of the UAE for the first time and presenting itself on the global stage in the Russian capital ‘Moscow’. The UAE and Russia share common goals in many diverse fields and sectors including business, education and cultural spheres. Moreover, as the UAE is a global hub for innovation and sustainable practices - drawing the brightest minds, supporting worldwide initiatives and putting a great emphasis on building a cohesive society and a strong identity for individuals and communities alike, Aqdar World Summit provides an ideal opportunity for UAE and Russia to come together and explore these issues in great depth and detail."

Aqdar World Summit 2019 is organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding in partnership and cooperation with Khalifa Empowerment Programme, Aqdar.