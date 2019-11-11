UAE, Namibia foreign ministry officials discuss bilateral cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) Khalid Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), today met with Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Executive Director in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia.

During the meeting, which was held at MoFAIC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two officials reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern.