UAE Nation Brand shown on New York’s Nasdaq Tower, celebrated by bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) Celebrating the display of the UAE Nation Brand’s logo and slogan, "Make It Happen", on the Nasdaq Tower big screen in Times Square, New York City, representatives of the UAE Nation Brand Office, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and Nasdaq Dubai participated in ringing the market-opening bell of Nasdaq Dubai.

A space of great prominence, Nasdaq’s electronic LED video screen stands at Times Square that attracts more than 50 million visitors a year and has over 380,000 passersby every day.

Saeed Al Eter, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office, which oversees the strategic direction of the newly-established UAE Nation Brand Office, was joined by Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai, and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC, at the ringing of the opening bell.

The ringing of Nasdaq Dubai’s famous opening bell celebrates the launch of bonds or other listings. With the UAE Nation Brand present at the market-opening bell, it represented the alignment of Dubai’s rapid emergence as an international financial hub and the essence of the UAE Nation Brand’s "Make It Happen" philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Al Eter said, "Being a part of opening the market at Nasdaq Dubai represents a significant moment as we continue to carry our guiding philosophy to ‘Make It Happen’ across the nation, to places and people who have been an indispensable part of making the UAE the trailblazing country it has become.

"

The Nasdaq Dubai market-opening bell ceremony has become synonymous with the success of the UAE in becoming the MENA region’s largest financial and business centre. As the region’s international stock exchange, based in DIFC, Nasdaq Dubai acts as a bridge between the UAE and international markets, and extends the UAE’s openness to other regions, countries and economies, by channelling international investment into the country.

Hamed Ali said, "We are set to continue growing the UAE’s influence among the global financial community from Dubai. With the UAE Nation Brand logo and slogan appearing on the Nasdaq Tower, the links between Dubai’s financial district and international markets only grow deeper and stronger."

Arif Amiri said, "The motivational stories that underline the UAE’s growth as an ambitious nation draw a direct parallel with the emergence of the UAE as a leading regional and international financial hub. We are committed to supporting and advancing the core message of the UAE Nation Brand. As we have shown through our growth, the DIFC is an example that shows nothing is impossible and that, if we can dream big enough, we can make anything happen."