UAE Nation Brand to travel around the world with Strata

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) Homegrown UAE aviation and aerospace products made and delivered across the world by Strata to some of the industry’s biggest players, including Boeing and Airbus, will now carry the UAE Nation Brand’s logo and ‘Make it Happen’ slogan.

Strata and the UAE Nation Brand also announced that the logo and slogan will appear at several Strata locations within its facilities.

The partnership will see Strata brand its containers with the company’s ‘Made with Pride in UAE’ slogan, alongside the UAE Nation Brand logo and slogan. The branded containers will leave Strata’s headquarters in Nibras Al Ain Aerospace, Abu Dhabi, to be shipped across the world.

The move is part of Strata’s aims to celebrate the UAE Nation Brand and share the UAE’s success story with the world. It has also allocated several positions on interactive boards in its production areas for the UAE Nation Brand and its accompanying slogan to be incorporated. The live-update boards are used to share real-time operational statuses, to then be compared with preset production targets.

The "Seven Lines" logo of the UAE Nation Brand, voted for by more than 10.6 million people worldwide, represent the future-driven seven founders and their vision that supports the notion that the word ‘impossible’ does not exist within the UAE’s vocabulary.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Chief Executive of Strata, said, "The UAE Nation Brand, along with Strata’s ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ mark, will further promote the success story of the UAE in the manufacturing, as well as many other industries.

He added, "The UAE Nation Brand is supported by tangible milestones the rest of the world can witness; the message will be carried on our products that adhere to the highest global manufacturing standards. This new branding expresses both our pride in the UAE’s narrative and emphasizes that every container received by our importers is part of the UAE’s wider success story – a story that refuses to allow the word ‘impossible’ into its vocabulary.

"The UAE Nation Brand tells the story of the UAE’s success across a range of fields. In this, the composite aero-structure components Strata manufactures and exports to the world reflects the global competitiveness that the UAE’s local aerospace industry possesses."

Alia Al Hammadi, Assistant Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, said, "Adopting the UAE Nation Brand logo and "Make it Happen" logo on Strata’s products and exports marks a major step that reflects the company’s keenness to become part of sharing the UAE’s inspiring story with the world. The initiative effectively contributes to highlighting Emirati achievements across different fields."