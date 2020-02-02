UAE National Air Emissions Inventory Project results revealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, today announced the results of the UAE National Air Emissions Inventory Project.

Launched in 2017, the initiative intended to develop the first national-level inventory of emissions in the UAE through identifying the key sources of air pollutants in the country with the aim of formulating strategies to improve air quality.

Implemented by MOCCAE in partnership with multiple stakeholders and experts from the region and beyond, the project comprised two phases. Phase I, completed in 2018, involved the development of the inventory methodology, and Phase II, culminating in the announcement of the results today, comprised data collection and compilation of the inventory.

Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said, "Improving air quality is a priority for the UAE. The objective is part of the country’s Green Agenda and one of the National Key Performance Indicators (NKPIs) outlined in the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

"

He added, "The first step to improving air quality is understanding the sources of pollutants through preparing an emissions inventory. The data is then used to inform and guide policy making to reduce air pollution. We thank all stakeholders from the public and private sectors for their valuable contributions that have made the project possible, and for ensuring the most accurate results."

The inventory uses 2015 as the base year for upcoming editions. The results show that the main emitter of carbon monoxide (CO) was the transport sector, which also generated a large proportion of nitrogen oxides (NOx), with the energy and oil and gas sectors accounting for significant amounts as well. For sulfur dioxide (SO2), the energy sector was the dominant source. Meanwhile, the transport and energy sectors were major producers of non-methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOCs).

For particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), the key sources were industrial processes and product use, with smaller amounts formed during fuel combustion in industry and transport.