UrduPoint.com

UAE National Banks Provided AED735.2 Bn In Cumulative Trade, Industry Credit Until March

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulative trade, industry credit until March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) Credit financing provided by the UAE national banks to the trade and industry sectors grew 6.1% YoY, or AED42.5 bn in the first three months of 2023, according to recent data issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The statistics showed that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the two sectors amounted to AED735.2 bn at the end of March compared to some AED692.7 bn in the corresponding period last year.

According to the apex bank’s data, the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the two sectors increased on a monthly basis by 0.

1 percent, or AED500 million, from AED734.7 bn in February.

Financing provided by Emirati banks accounted for 90.1 percent of the total credit granted to the two sectors, which stood at AED815.9 bn by the end of March, with foreign banks based in the country accounting for 9.9 percent or AED80.7 bn.

The credit financing for the two sectors in Abu Dhabi reached AED673.6 bn, or 82.6 percent by end of January, with the Sharia-compliant banks comprising 17.4 percent thereof, or some AEd142.3 bn. The same amounted to AED384.7 bn in Dubai and AED100.6 in other emirates.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Same January February March From Industry Million

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by e ..

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by end of March

1 minute ago
 Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urgin ..

Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill Urging US to Send Ukraine ATACMS - ..

42 minutes ago
 Highlights of Budget 2023-24

Highlights of Budget 2023-24

42 minutes ago
 Service sector expected to grow by 3.6 pc in FY 20 ..

Service sector expected to grow by 3.6 pc in FY 2023-24

39 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision on Scythian Go ..

Moscow Calls Dutch Court's Decision on Scythian Gold 'Dangerous Precedent'

39 minutes ago
 Muqam hails exemption of erstwhile FATA/PATA from ..

Muqam hails exemption of erstwhile FATA/PATA from tax for next fiscal year

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.