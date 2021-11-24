UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays announced for public sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The UAE's 50th National Day and Commemoration Day holidays for federal entities and ministries will start from Wednesday, December 1st until Friday, December 3rd, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced Wednesday.

According to a circular, work will resume on Sunday, December 5th.

The Ministry congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on this occasion.