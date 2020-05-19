UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental health hotline

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing has announced the launch of a mental health hotline to support individuals' mental health and psychological wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotline, titled 'Mental Support Line', aims to provide initial psychological counselling and support to community members, via the cooperation of volunteer mental health experts, consultants and specialists.

The toll-free support line, 800-4673 (HOPE), will enable individuals to reach out via telephone calls or the social network messaging app 'Whatsapp'.

The service is available in Arabic and English.

Commenting on the announcement, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, highlighted the importance of supporting individuals with mental health conditions, particularly in light of the impact COVID-19 has had on the mental health and psychological wellbeing of individuals.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation to all the consultants and psychologists who volunteered their time and efforts to provide mental health support services via the 'Mental Support Line'.