UAE National Ice Hockey Team To Compete For Bronze Medal In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE National Ice Hockey Team to compete for bronze medal in Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The UAE Ice Hockey Team performed well today in the semi-finals of the 'Christmas International Amateur Ice Hockey Tournament for the prize of the President of Belarus'.

The Belarus President team qualified for the finals with a score of 9-5, while the Emirati team will face Finland to compete for third place and the bronze medal.

The match was attended by members of the UAE Embassy in Belarus, led by Ahmed Mohammed Manqoush Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Belarus, and Hamel Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Ice sports Federation.

Before the match, Juma Al Dhaheri, UAE Team Captain and Secretary-General of the UAE Ice Sports Federation, offered a bouquet of flowers to Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, who in turn offered the Emirati team, in his capacity as the head of his country’s team, a souvenir shield.

The UAE team qualified for the semi-finals by topping its group defeating China, 17-11, and the Balkans team 13-4, before facing the Belarus' President team, the 12-time winner of the Christmas international tournament.

The 16th edition of the tournament kicked-off on 3rd January at the Minsk Arena. Proceeds from ticket sales are donated to orphanages in Minsk's Frunzensky District.

