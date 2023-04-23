UrduPoint.com

UAE National Jiu-jitsu Team Wins 6 Medals In Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) PARIS, 23rd April, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE national jiu-jitsu team demonstrated their skills at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023, winning two gold medals and two bronze and silver medals each on the first day of the three-day event.

The gold medals were scooped up by Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg) and Khaled Alshehhi (62 kg).

Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation under the patronage of Mubadala, the event, which began on 22nd April and concludes on 24th April in Paris, features over 250 male and female players from 22 countries.

The national team delegation comprises 21 experienced, young, and emerging players, both male and female, most of whom have won titles in major tournaments.

The team members have been training diligently to showcase their skills and bring glory to the UAE. Their recent outstanding performances for their respective clubs during the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup have offered them the advantage of performing well in the French capital.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:''The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has delivered robust performance on the first day of the championship, implementing its training plans into victory on mats.''

Related Topics

UAE Young Paris Male April Gold Silver Bronze Event From

Recent Stories

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

2 hours ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

2 hours ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

4 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.