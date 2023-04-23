UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) PARIS, 23rd April, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE national jiu-jitsu team demonstrated their skills at the Grand Prix Paris Open 2023, winning two gold medals and two bronze and silver medals each on the first day of the three-day event.

The gold medals were scooped up by Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg) and Khaled Alshehhi (62 kg).

Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation under the patronage of Mubadala, the event, which began on 22nd April and concludes on 24th April in Paris, features over 250 male and female players from 22 countries.

The national team delegation comprises 21 experienced, young, and emerging players, both male and female, most of whom have won titles in major tournaments.

The team members have been training diligently to showcase their skills and bring glory to the UAE. Their recent outstanding performances for their respective clubs during the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup have offered them the advantage of performing well in the French capital.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:''The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has delivered robust performance on the first day of the championship, implementing its training plans into victory on mats.''