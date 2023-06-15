UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand Slam

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) The UAE national judo team will play three matches on Friday, in the opening of the Astana Grand Slam tournament, which is scheduled to be held at the gym in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The tournament will feature 334 male and female athletes representing 42 countries, including four Arab countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The draw for the championship was held on Thursday, in the presence of Nasser Al Tamimi, Secretary General of UAE Judo Federation, Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, Head of Mission, and Victor Sektrov, Technical Director of the National Team.

The UAE national team's participation in the tournament comes as part of its journey to gain more qualifying points for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The championship competitions will start on Friday with the preliminary round qualifiers for the lightweight level for both genders.

The participation of the UAE national team will conclude on Sunday.