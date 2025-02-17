Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that UAE National MMA Championship 2 will take place from 22nd to 23rd February at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, with strong participation from athletes representing clubs and academies from across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, the federation emphasised that the second edition follows the success of the inaugural championship. The high level of participation highlights the event's growing importance in advancing mixed martial arts in the UAE.

The championship continues to attract athletes across various age groups, including Youth D for ages 10 to 11, Youth C for ages 12 to 13, Youth B for ages 14 to 15, Youth A for ages 16 to 17, and the Seniors category for those aged 18 and above.

Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani, a member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the Federation, stated that the championship plays a key role in the Federation's strategy to expand the base of mixed martial arts practitioners. This initiative is in line with the leadership’s vision to develop the sport and solidify the country’s standing in combat sports.

He added that organising competitions at international standards helps improve athletes' skills, support young talents, and prepare them to represent the country at global events.

