UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE National MMA Championship 3, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, concluded Sunday on a high note after two days of competitions at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. More than 300 male and female athletes from different age groups participated, attracting crowds that reflect the sport’s growing popularity in the country.

The final day of the championship witnessed a remarkable turnout in the Youth A (16–17 years old) and Adult (18 years and above) categories. The youth category impressed with skillful performances, while the adult bouts stood out for their intensity and competitiveness, energising the crowd throughout the day.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the success of the third edition of the championship, highlighting the strong turnout and broad participation from clubs and academies across the country.

He said, “The UAE National MMA Championship supports the Federation’s vision of growing the practitioner base, identifying talent, preparing future champions, and strengthening the presence of mixed martial arts in the local sports scene. The involvement of different age groups reflects our commitment to building generations capable of competing at the highest levels locally, regionally, or internationally.

He added, “This third edition is also a key milestone in preparing our athletes for upcoming competitions, especially the sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championship, which will take place in Abu Dhabi in July 2025.”

Ekonian Andenet, a coach at ADMA academy, said, “Our team took part in today’s competitions with more than 40 male and female athletes. This tournament is significant to us because it brings together top-level participants from clubs and academies across the country. It gives our athletes a valuable chance to test their skills, apply what they’ve learned in training, and prove they can win and earn medals. It also helps strengthen their preparation for international competitions.”

Saif Al Jneibi from ADMA, who won gold in the Youth Boys / Male / Youth A / Welterweight (-77.1kg) division, said, “I’m happy to be competing in the tournament for the second time. I lost in the last edition by submission, but I didn’t give up and kept training hard. I had strong support from my family, coach, and teammates at the club, and today I managed to take first place. The matches were tough. I thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for their continued support and for organising top-level tournaments.”

