UAE National MMA Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The second edition of the UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, bringing together athletes from clubs and academies across the country.

The championship has established itself as a key platform for developing talent and preparing athletes for international competitions. It is central to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s strategy to support the sport and expand its practitioner base.

The event features competitors across multiple age groups: Youth D (10-11 years), Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), Youth A (16-17 years), and Seniors (18 and above).

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, emphasised that the championship plays a crucial role in the Federation’s strategy to advance MMA in the UAE. He added that it serves as a vital step in preparing the next generation of champions to represent the country on the global stage.

