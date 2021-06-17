UAE National Olympic Committee, UAE Embassy in Japan discuss preparations for Tokyo Olympics

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2021) The UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC) has discussed with its embassy in Japan the participation preparations of the sports delegation in the 32nd edition of the Summer Olympic Games, which will be held from 23rd July to 8th August, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

This was discussed during the meeting that was held via videoconference yesterday in the presence of Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan; Dr. Azza bint Suleiman, NOC Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative Affairs, and Ahmed Al Tayeb, NOC Director of Technical and Sports Affairs.

The parties reviewed preparations of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics and the most prominent developments and procedures for the participating delegation to ensure general logistical support.

Al Fahim emphasised that the embassy is ready to provide all the delegation requirements and to harness all means to support them during the largest sports tournament in which 11,000 athletes from different countries take part.

He also explained that joint working teams will be formed to ensure the highest levels of readiness and the completion of all arrangements that will help the athletes to perform to the best of their abilities.

Dr. Suleiman hailed the role played by the embassy in Japan for taking proactive steps to make all arrangements before the delegation arrives in Tokyo.