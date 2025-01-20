UAE National Orchestra Auditions extends deadline for applications

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Given the enormous interest generated by the announcement of its formation, the UAE National Orchestra is extending the deadline for audition submissions.

The UAE National Orchestra is recruiting exceptional talent (aged 18+), including full-time orchestral musicians for both Oriental and Western instrumental sections, as well as Arabic-language part-time singers, through auditions.

The extended deadline to submit applications is 23rd February 2025, providing additional time for talented performers to take advantage of this prestigious opportunity.

This unique opportunity offers competitive compensation and benefits, as well as the opportunity to contribute to an innovative musical repertoire that builds on the nation’s Emirati musical heritage, connecting across its diverse community and exploring connections with other musical traditions from around the world.

Interested instrumentalists and singers should submit a high-quality video showcasing their musical abilities by 23rd February 2025 on the orchestra’s website www.UAENationalOrchestra.ae.

Applicants are encouraged to include accompaniment where possible to enhance their performance. These videos will be reviewed by the selection panel to assess technical skill and artistic expression.

Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to an in-person audition in the capital Abu Dhabi, where they will perform live before a panel of experts with proficiency in both technical and artistic disciplines.

