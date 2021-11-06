UrduPoint.com

UAE National Pavilion, Vision Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Reflect The Country's Inspiring Civilised, Humanitarian Face: Ghobash

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the UAE National Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai reflect the inspiring civilised and humanitarian face of the country and its wise leadership's efforts in building the Emirati human being.

The UAE National Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai also highlight the achievements of the Union State and its ambitions through its international partnership in promoting the sustainable development worldwide, said Ghobash during a tour of a number of national pavilions at the world great show's Mobility District.

Ghobash started his tour with the UAE National, which designed in the shape of a falcon in flight under the theme ''The Land of Dreamers Who Do'', and learned about the success development story of the UAE and its rich history and promising future.

He also visited the Vision Pavilion, which is based on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s book ''My Story'' that narrates his life through 50 stories. The pavilion celebrates the vision of Sheikh Mohammed that contributed to transforming Dubai into a modern metropolis.

''Expo 2020 Dubai is a source of inspiration for countries of the world to strengthen collective international action to address current and future global challenges through creative solutions for building a better, sustainable future,'' he added.

