UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) This year's UAE National Sports Day will take place on Thursday, 2nd March, at Abu Dhabi cricket and Sports Hub, focusing on promoting sports and fitness across the UAE population.

Everyone from children to seniors is invited to participate for free as the UAE capital calls on the sporting community to embrace the day and celebrate sport in the country through a wide-range of fun activities, demonstrations and several food, beverage and entertainment stands.

The event is one of the biggest community participation days on the Abu Dhabi sporting Calendar.

This year returns to Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub for the second time.

On UAE National Sports Day, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub - which is world-renowned for its iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium and welcomes 15,000 community athletes to the facility each week - will showcase over 20 different sporting activities, with everything from golf and archery to rugby and football on display.

UAE National Sports Day will run from 9 am to 4 pm and be open to the community from 5 pm to 8 pm, with the UAE Walk for Sustainability 2023 taking place at 10 am and which will see officials and dignitaries in attendance.