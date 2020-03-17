UrduPoint.com
UAE Nationals Abroad Urged To Return Home Due To Travel Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to travel restrictions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Due to the rapid outbreak of COVID-19, and the suspension of air flights with a number of countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has urged Emiratis abroad to return to their homeland, as part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to ensure the safety of its citizens.

In a statement today, MoFAIC called on Emirati students and nationals receiving medical treatment overseas to communicate with UAE embassies in respective host countries for coordination in this respect.

The Ministry urged UAE nationals to coordinate with the nearest UAE diplomatic missions overseas or with MoFAIC’s call centre on the following number: 80044444.

Emiratis abroad are also urged to register in Tawajudi through the ministry's website and mobile application.

