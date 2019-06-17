UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, today met with General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed existing ties between the two countries. They also exchanged views of various issues of mutual interest, particularly those related to the maritime sector.

Senior naval officers and a Japanese delegation accompanying General Yamazaki were also present during the meeting.