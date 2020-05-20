UrduPoint.com
UAE, Nepal Discuss Ways To Curb COVID-19 Impact

Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE, Nepal discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Ishwar Pokhrel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Nepal, have discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

In a telephone call today, the two sides also reviewed the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

Al Bowardi and Pokhrel also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two officials discussed as well strengthening defence and military cooperation relations between the UAE and Nepal and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

Your Thoughts and Comments

