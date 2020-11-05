UAE net investment in non-financial assets rose to AED32.2 billion in H1 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Net investment by the Federal government and local governments in non-financial assets rose to AED32.2 billion in the first half of 2020, an increase of 40 percent as compared with same period in 2019, according to figures issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Statistics showed that net investment stood at AED12.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 and surged to AED20.1 billion in the second quarter of the year, a 65.7 percent increase as compared with the first quarter 2019.