UAE, Netherlands Discuss Enhancing Economic Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Ahmed Abu Taleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, have discussed ways of strengthening the economic, trade and investment relations between the UAE and the Netherlands.

During their meeting, both sides focussed on areas of common interest, such as innovation, advanced technology, renewable energy, small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, and how to create a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

They also discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation in vital sectors, as well as opportunities for growth, especially in the area of sustainable development. Both sides then highlighted the necessity of discussing mutual investment opportunities, especially in the sectors of technology, renewable energy, SMEs and food industries.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Aluisis Adrians, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the UAE.

Al Mansouri highlighted the key relations between the UAE and the Netherlands, as well as the UAE's keenness to enhance their cooperation in the areas of innovation, modern technologies and SMEs.

Al Mansouri also stressed the importance of encouraging coordination between research centres, universities and business incubators, along with the need to hold interactive meetings between entrepreneurs and innovators from both countries.

He then affirmed the importance of creating communication channels between their business communities, as the private sector is a major pillar of growth and development.

Taleb highlighted the key partnership between the UAE and the Netherlands, in light of their common economic interests and their attractive and sophisticated business environments and open global markets.

He also stressed the importance of exchanging visits, as they provide a platform for informing each other about available opportunities to establish partnerships, which will benefit both sides.

