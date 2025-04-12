UAE, Netherlands hold 4th round of political consultations

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of the Netherlands took place in The Hague on 9th April 2025, co-chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Marcel de Vink, Director-General for Political Affairs.

The meeting reflected on the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship. Both sides explored avenues for further strengthening cooperation across a range of sectors, where particular focus was given to economic collaboration, advanced technology and digital transformation, water and renewable energy, and food security.

They noted the remarkable growth in non-oil bilateral trade, which had increased by more than 20% in 2023, and in bilateral foreign direct investment flows, which had reached almost US$1.07 billion over the recent period.

In addition, the two sides held an in-depth exchange on regional and international developments, including the situation in the middle East and in Europe. The consultations highlighted the importance of continued dialogue to address regional challenges and promote international stability. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular consultations in order to advance shared objectives for the mutual benefit of their people.