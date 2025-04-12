UAE, Netherlands Hold 4th Round Of Political Consultations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 08:15 PM
THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The fourth round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of the Netherlands took place in The Hague on 9th April 2025, co-chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Marcel de Vink, Director-General for Political Affairs.
The meeting reflected on the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship. Both sides explored avenues for further strengthening cooperation across a range of sectors, where particular focus was given to economic collaboration, advanced technology and digital transformation, water and renewable energy, and food security.
They noted the remarkable growth in non-oil bilateral trade, which had increased by more than 20% in 2023, and in bilateral foreign direct investment flows, which had reached almost US$1.07 billion over the recent period.
In addition, the two sides held an in-depth exchange on regional and international developments, including the situation in the middle East and in Europe. The consultations highlighted the importance of continued dialogue to address regional challenges and promote international stability. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular consultations in order to advance shared objectives for the mutual benefit of their people.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks4 hours ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps4 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..4 hours ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation6 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds6 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan6 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation8 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University8 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception8 hours ago