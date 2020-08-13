UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee discusses strengthening cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The third session of the Political Consultation Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was held remotely today.

The UAE side was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Dutch side was headed by Thijs van der Plas, Director-General of Political Affairs at the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

The two countries discussed their experiences in combating COVID-19, including the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard and aid to affected countries, as well as the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in combating the pandemic.

Furthermore, they discussed the development of bilateral relations and cooperation and ways to strengthen these ties, in addition to the latest regional and international developments and the positions of both sides.

The two sides also discussed joint cooperation in regional and international organisations to contribute to the exchange of similar views with the international community and address issues and challenges in the regional and international arenas.