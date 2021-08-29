UrduPoint.com

UAE, Netherlands Sign Two Judicial Agreements For Extradition Of Criminals And Assistance In Criminal Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The UAE and the Netherlands today signed two judicial and legal agreements related to the extradition of criminals and mutual assistance in criminal matters.

The agreements were signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, and Ferdinand Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice of the Netherlands.

The signing event was attended by Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE; Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice; Sultan Al Matroushi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice; Obaid Sultan Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Technical Affairs and Services, and Abdulrahman Al Baloushi, Director of the International Cooperation Administration at the Ministry.

During the signing, Al Badi commended the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Netherlands, as well as their overall strong relations.

He also highlighted the ministry’s keenness to promote coordination in various legal and judicial areas, most notably in criminal extraditions and providing mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs.

The ministry aims to implement the details of both agreements to serve the interests of the two countries, he added.

He then welcomed the visiting delegation in the UAE and Abu Dhabi and wished them a good stay, stressing that both agreements will strengthen the legal and judicial cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Al Badi thanked everyone who contributed to the signing of the agreements, and urged them to continue their discussions and cooperation in exchanging judicial expertise.

Grapperhaus expressed his pleasure at visiting Abu Dhabi and the signing of both agreements, highlighting his country’s profound ties with the UAE.

