UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing trade relations: Minister

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2025 (WAM) – Minister of Trade in New Zealand, Hon. Todd McClay, expressed his pride in signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE as a historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations.

In statements on the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the minister described the agreement as New Zealand's fastest negotiated and one of the most comprehensive and high-quality agreements, noting its role in removing trade barriers, stimulating investments, and strengthening ties between the two nations.

He emphasised that the agreement will open new opportunities for New Zealand businesses to enter the UAE market, at a time when the UAE demonstrates increasing interest in collaboration with New Zealand.

McClay highlighted his pleasure in Prime Minister of New Zealand's participation, discussing New Zealand's sustainability efforts and exploring enhanced cooperation with the UAE towards achieving sustainable development goals.