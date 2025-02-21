Open Menu

UAE, New Zealand Collaborate To Advance Antarctic Scientific Research

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and New Zealand have signed a Memorandum of Arrangement (MoA) marking the beginning of a landmark collaboration in Antarctic scientific research.

The agreement underscores the nations’ shared commitment to environmental conservation in Antarctica.
The MoA between the Emirates Polar Programme and Antarctica New Zealand was formalised during an official signing ceremony.

The key signatories of the key agreement were Abdulla Balalaa, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Emirates Polar Programme Steering Committee, and Paula Wilson, Deputy Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on behalf of Antarctica New Zealand.
The partnership aims to strengthen joint efforts in Antarctic scientific research, foster academic exchange and enhance capacity building.

The memorandum focuses on collaborative projects that contribute to a deeper understanding of the Antarctic ecosystem, climate change impacts, and the preservation of the unique environment.
Highlighting the significance of this strategic collaboration, Balalaa said: “The partnership with Antarctica New Zealand represents a pivotal advancement for the Emirates Polar Programme, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to global scientific collaboration.

New Zealand’s world-class expertise in this field provides an unparalleled opportunity for the UAE to make meaningful contributions to critical research in Antarctica.

Together, we can drive deeper scientific understanding and accelerate solutions to the pressing challenges faced by this vital continent.”
Leon Grice, Chair of Antarctica New Zealand, added, “Antarctica New Zealand is delighted to partner with the Emirates Polar Programme.

This collaboration brings together the unique strengths of both nations, fostering innovation and scientific discovery in one of the most pristine and vulnerable environments on Earth. We look forward to the research and knowledge sharing that will undoubtedly result from this partnership.”
The Emirates Polar Programme, established to advance the UAE’s position in the field of polar science, will benefit from this partnership through enhanced research opportunities and knowledge exchange.

The programme focuses on participating in international missions to Antarctica and the Arctic, supporting global climate action, and contributing to the understanding of the polar environment. Through these endeavors, the UAE demonstrates its commitment to global scientific cooperation and environmental stewardship in polar regions.
This strategic collaboration reflects the growing global recognition of the importance of scientific collaboration and environmental stewardship in Antarctica.

The UAE and New Zealand, through this partnership, are demonstrating their leadership in addressing critical environmental challenges and contributing to a more sustainable future for the planet.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates February From Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

1 hour ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

1 hour ago
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East