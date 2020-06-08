UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Ron Mark, New Zealand's Defence Minister, have discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides also reviewed, through virtual communication, the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to curb its impact.

Al Bowardi and Mark also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two parties also discussed means to strengthen defence and military cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand.