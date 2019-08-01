UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Nicaragua Boosting Cooperation In Healthcare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE, Nicaragua boosting cooperation in healthcare

DUBAI, Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention received a high-ranking Nicaraguan delegation headed by the Minister of Health, Sonia Castro Gonzalez.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of boosting cooperation in the field of healthcare services, exchanging visits, harnessing the UAE’s expertise in the preventive health system and reducing non-communicable diseases.

They also debated the possibility of establishing private pharmaceutical plants and hospitals in Nicaragua, dispatching medical teams to contribute to the treatment of some medical cases and learning about Nicaragua’s experience in kidney transplantation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics and Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Undersecretary's Office and Director of International Health Relations.

Dr. Salim Al Olama emphasised the UAE’s openness to all medical experiences at the global level. He shed light on MoHAP’s constant endeavours to keep pace with the government’s wise vision in terms of making the notion of innovation a road map to provide preventive health services in accordance with the best practices, as well as to attract the international expertise and partnerships in the healthcare and medical supplies field.

He added that MoHAP pays great attention to clinical and lab research and studies, and the optimal use of the robot and artificial intelligence, in order to provide the best health services and realise patients’ satisfaction and happiness.

Gonzalez pointed to the UAE’s qualitative achievements in terms of developing the healthcare services and implementing the modern technology in the health care, in accordance with the highest international practices.

She emphasised Nicaragua’s keenness to further reinforce its health relations with the UAE in various domains, such as exchanging of visits and experiences, facilitating training and postgraduate studies and empowering health professionals to attend medical conferences and workshops.

Gonzalez also underlined that the visit is a perfect opportunity to leverage MoHAP’s expertise at the administrative, technical and medical levels

Related Topics

Technology UAE Visit Road Robot Castro All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

5 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

11 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

5 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.