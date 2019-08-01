UAE, Nicaragua boosting cooperation in healthcare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention received a high-ranking Nicaraguan delegation headed by the Minister of Health, Sonia Castro Gonzalez.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of boosting cooperation in the field of healthcare services, exchanging visits, harnessing the UAE’s expertise in the preventive health system and reducing non-communicable diseases.

They also debated the possibility of establishing private pharmaceutical plants and hospitals in Nicaragua, dispatching medical teams to contribute to the treatment of some medical cases and learning about Nicaragua’s experience in kidney transplantation.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, Under-Secretary of the Ministry’s Health Assistant Sector, Health Centres and Clinics and Dr. Issa Al Mansouri, Director of the Undersecretary's Office and Director of International Health Relations.

Dr. Salim Al Olama emphasised the UAE’s openness to all medical experiences at the global level. He shed light on MoHAP’s constant endeavours to keep pace with the government’s wise vision in terms of making the notion of innovation a road map to provide preventive health services in accordance with the best practices, as well as to attract the international expertise and partnerships in the healthcare and medical supplies field.

He added that MoHAP pays great attention to clinical and lab research and studies, and the optimal use of the robot and artificial intelligence, in order to provide the best health services and realise patients’ satisfaction and happiness.

Gonzalez pointed to the UAE’s qualitative achievements in terms of developing the healthcare services and implementing the modern technology in the health care, in accordance with the highest international practices.

She emphasised Nicaragua’s keenness to further reinforce its health relations with the UAE in various domains, such as exchanging of visits and experiences, facilitating training and postgraduate studies and empowering health professionals to attend medical conferences and workshops.

Gonzalez also underlined that the visit is a perfect opportunity to leverage MoHAP’s expertise at the administrative, technical and medical levels