UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee Holds First Remote Meeting

Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The "UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee" of the Federal National Council (FNC) held its first remote meeting with its counterpart in the Nicaraguan Parliament.

The meeting discussed ways of developing the bilateral relations between the parliaments of the UAE and Nicaragua and how to coordinate on issues of mutual concern.

Members of the UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee presented the UAE’s successful experience in providing over nine million doses of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to its citizens and residents, as well as its efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, by offering medical aid to a number of countries. The Nicaraguan side thanked the UAE for the aid it provided to their country to help address the pandemic.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Head of the UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee, highlighted the FNC’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the Nicaraguan parliament, stressing the importance of parliamentary coordination in unifying visions and stances on issues of mutual concern.

The members of the UAE-Nicaragua Parliamentary Friendship Committee also stressed the importance of strengthening the UAE’s strategic partnerships with Nicaragua, and highlighted the role of parliaments in promoting cultural dialogue and peaceful coexistence among communities, in addition to supporting the health sector during the COVID-19 crisis.

They also affirmed the importance of exploring opportunities available in both countries and benefitting from them to diversify their partnerships across all sectors, most notably in economic sectors, as well as of boosting their commercial and investment cooperation and supporting the participation of the private sector in the joint process of economic and commercial development.

Members of the Nicaraguan Parliament stated that the meeting was a good opportunity to explore the UAE’s successful experiences in renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and education, as well as its approach to promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence. They also highlighted the importance of the exchanging expertise in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting discussed the participation of Nicaragua in the Expo 2020 Dubai, and the Nicaraguan side expressed its keenness to participate in this major global event.

